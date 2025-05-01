Skip to main content
Positive Psychology
Positive Psychology
Ch.2 Psychological Health / Positive Psychology / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which of the following is NOT typically considered a characteristic of someone with high emotional intelligence?
A
Self-awareness
B
Self-regulation
C
Poor communication skills
D
Empathy
