The Major Cardiovascular Diseases
Ch.10 Major Diseases / The Major Cardiovascular Diseases / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is the term for reduced oxygen supply to an organ or area of the body, such as the heart?
A
Myocardial infarction
B
Ischemia
C
Embolism
D
Atherosclerosis
