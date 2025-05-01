Skip to main content
The Major Cardiovascular Diseases
The Major Cardiovascular Diseases
Ch.10 Major Diseases / The Major Cardiovascular Diseases / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which of the following cardiac rhythm disturbances is the most immediately life-threatening?
Bradycardia
Ventricular fibrillation
Tachycardia
Premature ventricular complexes
