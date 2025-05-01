Skip to main content
The Major Cardiovascular Diseases
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
The Major Cardiovascular Diseases
Ch.10 Major Diseases / The Major Cardiovascular Diseases / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following correctly names the two upper chambers of the heart that first receive blood?
A
Arterioles
B
Ventricles
C
Atria
D
Venules
