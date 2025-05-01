Skip to main content
Treatment and Recovery
Treatment and Recovery
Ch.9 Drugs / Treatment and Recovery / Problem 3
Problem 3
One option in opioid overdose treatment is the use of an opioid antagonist. Which medication is typically used by emergency responders to rapidly reverse opioid overdose?
A
Naltrexone
B
Naloxone
C
Fentanyl
D
Codeine
