Treatment and Recovery
Problem 1
Treatment and Recovery
Ch.9 Drugs / Treatment and Recovery / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which set of practical strategies is primarily used to reduce the harms or consequences of drug use, rather than insisting on total abstinence?
A
treatment-as-crime
B
harm reduction
C
abstinence-only policy
D
punitive deterrence
