Personal Health
Relapse proves addiction is a moral failing and that addiction is irreversible; therefore treatment is futile.
Relapse is a diagnostic sign that addiction treatment has definitively failed and that addiction cannot improve without completely new therapies.
Relapse is a common feature of addiction's chronic, relapsing nature; it indicates the need to re‑engage or adjust addiction treatment rather than denote permanent failure.
Relapse in addiction rarely reflects neurobiological vulnerability; it mostly reflects lack of motivation and is best managed by short‑term detox and personal resolve.