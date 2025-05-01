Intro to Infection quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 22 ) Hide definitions

Which health risk may result from getting a tattoo? Getting a tattoo may increase the risk of infection if microorganisms enter the skin during the process.

What is a foodborne illness? A foodborne illness is a disease caused by consuming food contaminated with infectious microorganisms such as bacteria or viruses.

What does the etiology of a disease refer to? The etiology of a disease refers to its cause or origin, specifically the factors or microorganisms responsible for the disease.

What is a microorganism that causes disease called? A microorganism that causes disease is called a pathogen.

What is the study of the cause of disease called? The study of the cause of disease is called etiology.

Which hygiene practice has both social and health benefits? Regular handwashing is a hygiene practice that provides both social and health benefits by reducing the spread of infectious microorganisms.