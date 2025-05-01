Modes of Transmission quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is a disease vector in the context of infection transmission? A disease vector is an organism, typically a blood-sucking insect like a mosquito, flea, or tick, that transmits infectious agents from one host to another through indirect transmission.

Which bloodborne liver disease is most easily transmitted among those discussed in the context of modes of transmission? Among bloodborne liver diseases, hepatitis B is generally considered the most easily transmitted, especially through blood and bodily fluids.

What is a zoonotic disease, and can you provide an example? A zoonotic disease is an infection that is transmitted from animals to humans, either directly or indirectly. Examples include rabies and Lyme disease.

Which of the following is not considered a vector of disease: mosquito, tick, contaminated object, or flea? A contaminated object is not considered a vector of disease; vectors are living organisms like mosquitoes, ticks, or fleas that transmit infections.

What is the difference between direct and indirect transmission of infections? Direct transmission occurs without a medium, such as through handshakes or hugs. Indirect transmission involves a medium or intermediary, like contaminated objects or vectors.

How can respiratory droplets contribute to the spread of infections? Respiratory droplets expelled by coughing, sneezing, laughing, or breathing can carry infectious agents. These droplets serve as a port of exit, allowing the infection to spread to another host.