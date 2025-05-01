Pathogens & Diseases: Other quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is a disease-causing agent called in the context of personal health? A disease-causing agent is called a pathogen.

What are the four main types of pathogens discussed in this lesson besides bacteria and viruses? The four main types are fungi, protozoans, parasitic worms, and prions. Each causes different diseases and has unique transmission and treatment methods.

Which fungal infection is caused by excessive growth of Candida albicans? Candidiasis is caused by excessive growth of Candida albicans. It leads to symptoms like itching and discomfort.

How are skin infections like athlete's foot and ringworm commonly transmitted? They are commonly transmitted through skin-to-skin contact or contact with contaminated surfaces. High-contact sports like wrestling increase the risk due to shared surfaces.

What is the primary treatment for fungal infections such as jock itch and athlete's foot? The primary treatment is antifungal medication. This helps eliminate the fungal pathogen from the affected area.

Which protozoan disease is transmitted by mosquitoes and causes symptoms like fever and headache? Malaria is transmitted by mosquitoes and causes symptoms such as fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting. Prescription medications are used for treatment.