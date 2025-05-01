Pathogens & Diseases: Viruses quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which disease is caused by human herpesvirus-1? Human herpesvirus-1 causes oral herpes, commonly known as cold sores or fever blisters.

What is the primary structural composition of a virus? A virus consists of a protein structure containing either RNA or DNA. This makes it much smaller than a bacterium.

How do viruses reproduce within the body? Viruses must invade a host cell and hijack its machinery to make copies of themselves. They cannot reproduce independently outside a host cell.

What are common symptoms of the common cold caused by rhinovirus or coronavirus? Symptoms include a stuffy nose, sneezing, sore throat, and cough. Complications can include sinus and ear infections.

How are influenza and COVID-19 primarily transmitted? Both are mainly transmitted through respiratory droplets from an infected person. This can occur via coughing, sneezing, or close contact.

What are the severe complications that can arise from influenza and COVID-19? Both can lead to pneumonia, and COVID-19 can also cause organ failure in extreme cases. These complications make them potentially life-threatening.