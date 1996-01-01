30. Induction and Inductance
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A wire is coiled 750 times to form a 35 cm solenoid with an inductance of 150 mH. When a current I passes through the solenoid, it produces a magnetic field inside the inductor. When the solenoid is suddenly disconnected from the voltage and connected to a resistor R, the strength of the magnetic field decreases by a factor of 4 in 250 μs. Calculate the value of R.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
15 Ω
B
42 Ω
C
540 Ω
D
830 Ω