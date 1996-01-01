9. Work & Energy
Work By Springs
9. Work & Energy Work By Springs
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 30.0g ball bearing is launched from a stretched elastic cord. The force acting on the ball bearing is plotted in the graph below. The elastic cord was stretched by 20 cm before it was released. Determine the speed of the ball bearing.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
11.5 m/s
B
5.77 m/s
C
133 m/s
D
3.65 m/s