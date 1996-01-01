9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a survey conducted on motorbikes, it was found that particular bike tyres could easily absorb 350 J of energy. Determine the maximum height from which a motorbike carrying a man will land safely without failure of its tyres. Consider the combined mass of the man and motorbike as 80 kg.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.89 m
B
0.45 m
C
0.54 m
D
0.98 m