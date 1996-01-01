34. Wave Optics
Single Slit Diffraction
34. Wave Optics Single Slit Diffraction
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
An astronomer uses a telescope with a magnification of 31x and has an objective lens with a radius of 11 cm. To ensure he captures all the light rays from a distant star directly along the telescope's optical axis, what should be the minimum diameter value of the eyepiece's lens?
An astronomer uses a telescope with a magnification of 31x and has an objective lens with a radius of 11 cm. To ensure he captures all the light rays from a distant star directly along the telescope's optical axis, what should be the minimum diameter value of the eyepiece's lens?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.1 mm
B
6.0 mm
C
7.1 mm
D
8.0 mm