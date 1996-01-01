24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Flux
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Electric Flux
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two charges, q₁ and q₂, are located at positions x = -0.2 m and x = +0.2 m, respectively. The charges have magnitudes of -8 μC and +2 μC, respectively. Determine the total electric flux through a cube of side 0.5 m centered at i) the origin ii) x = 0.5 m.
Two charges, q₁ and q₂, are located at positions x = -0.2 m and x = +0.2 m, respectively. The charges have magnitudes of -8 μC and +2 μC, respectively. Determine the total electric flux through a cube of side 0.5 m centered at i) the origin ii) x = 0.5 m.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) -678 kN•m2/C ii) 226 kN•m2/C
B
i) 678 kN•m2/C ii) -226 kN•m2/C
C
i) -904 kN•m2/C ii) -112 kN•m2/C
D
i) 904 kN•m2/C ii) 112 kN•m2/C