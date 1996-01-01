2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cyclist with constant acceleration speeds up from 0 mph to 22 mph in 42.6 s. Determine the length covered by the cyclist the moment they attain 22 mph. Express your answer in SI units and feet.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
209 m
687 ft
687 ft
B
209 m
64 ft
64 ft
C
4.92 m
16.1 ft
16.1 ft
D
4.92 m
1.50 ft
1.50 ft