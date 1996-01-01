Two opposite and equal electric charges are placed on the x-axis, separated by a distance of 2.5 mm, to form an electric dipole. The center of the dipole is placed at the origin of the xy-axis. The magnitude of the electric field at point A (x A = 13 cm, y A = 0 cm) from the dipole's center is 3.5 × 105 N/C. Determine the magnitude of the electric charges, in μC.