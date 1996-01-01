24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Dipole Moment
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two opposite and equal electric charges are placed on the x-axis, separated by a distance of 2.5 mm, to form an electric dipole. The center of the dipole is placed at the origin of the xy-axis. The magnitude of the electric field at point A (xA= 13 cm, yA= 0 cm) from the dipole's center is 3.5 × 105 N/C. Determine the magnitude of the electric charges, in μC.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.52 μC
B
3.4 μC
C
7.9 μC
D
17 μC