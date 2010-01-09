24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Dipole Moment
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A molecule of HCl has a permanent electric dipole moment of 3.5 × 10 −30 C•m. The molecule is exposed to a uniform electric field of strength 1.8 × 108 N/C. Determine the maximum torque that the electric field can exert on the HCl molecule.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.1 × 10-20 N.m
B
3.6 × 10-24 N.m
C
1.9 × 10-20 N.m
D
6.3 × 10-22 N.m