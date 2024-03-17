10. Conservation of Energy
Solving Projectile Motion Using Energy
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A skateboarder performs a trick where he jumps over a barrier. A slow-motion video shows that the center of mass of the skateboarder rises 0.80 m from the launch point to the top of the arc. If he is moving at 4.0 m/s at the apex of his jump, what is his minimum speed at launch?
