2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A motorcyclist riding at a constant speed of 60 km/h on the highway applies a constant acceleration for 2 km until he reaches a speed of 80 km/h. Determine the motorcycle's acceleration.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
175 km/h2
B
350 km/h2
C
700 km/h2
D
1400 km/h2