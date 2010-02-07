8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A weather satellite is in geostationary orbit, 36000 km above the equator. The satellite rotates around the earth at the same rate as the earth does. The satellite monitors the weather evolution of the same region of the earth using ultrasensitive detectors. Calculate the speed and acceleration of the satellite. The Earth's equatorial radius is 6378 km.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
v= 2.62 × 102 m/s
a = 7.2 × 10-3 m/s2
B
v= 2.62 × 102 m/s
a = 1.9 m/s2
C
v= 3.08 × 103 m/s
a = 7.2 × 10-5 m/s2
D
v= 3.08 × 103 m/s
a = 0.22 m/s2
