22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
PV Diagrams & Work
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
If 0.0220 moles of argon are heated under conditions of constant volume and constant pressure from 15.0°C to 82.0°C, determine the change in internal energy during each process. Compare and explain the results. Hint: Cv = 12.47 J/mol•K, γ = 1.67.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔUV = 18.4 J; ΔUP = 30.7 J; Different because ΔU path dependent
B
ΔUV = 18.4 J; ΔUP = 30.7 J; Different because CP is different from CV
C
ΔUV = ΔUP = 18.4 J; same because ΔU depends on ΔT
D
ΔUV = ΔUP = 18.4 J; same because ΔU is path dependent
E
ΔUV = 30.7 J; ΔUP = 18.4 J; Different because ΔU is path dependent
F
ΔUV = ΔUP = 30.7 J; same because ΔU depends on ΔT