8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Uniform Circular Motion
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A ceiling fan has a radius of 60 cm and 1200 rpm at full speed. A particle of mass 1 g sticks at the outer edge of the fan blade. Calculate the radial acceleration experienced by the particle when the fan runs at full speed.
A ceiling fan has a radius of 60 cm and 1200 rpm at full speed. A particle of mass 1 g sticks at the outer edge of the fan blade. Calculate the radial acceleration experienced by the particle when the fan runs at full speed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.31 x 103 m/s2
B
9.5 x 103 m/s2
C
1.51 x 103 m/s2
D
1.61 x 103 m/s2