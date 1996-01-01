27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Resistors and Ohm's Law
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A wire with a radius of 2.0 mm is subjected to an electric field of magnitude 1.6 x 10 -5 V/m. As a result, a current of 7.1 mA flows through the wire. Identify the material composing the wire.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Copper
B
Aluminum
C
Tungsten
D
Iron