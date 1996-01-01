Scientists use centrifuges to study the effects of large accelerations on human beings. The centrifuges are a convenient tool because of their ability to produce large accelerations. In a typical experiment, a person with a height of 1.58 m is centrifuged using a centrifuge arm that is 6.83 m long, with the person's head located at the outermost end of the centrifuge arm. Calculate the speed of the person's head if they are subjected to a maximum acceleration of 9g.