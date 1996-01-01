27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Resistors and Ohm's Law
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the number of turns needed for a copper wire with a radius of 40 μm, coiled in a spiral around an insulating cylinder with a radius of 3.0 cm, to reach a resistance of 125 Ω.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
197 turns
B
220 turns
C
380 turns
D
440 turns