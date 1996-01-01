34. Wave Optics
Diffraction
34. Wave Optics Diffraction
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two microscopic slides are in contact at one end and separated by a piece of paper at the other end. Determine the angle of the wedge formed if a monochromatic light of wavelength 528 nm is incident on the slides. There are 12 interference fringes per cm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0282o
B
0.0833o
C
0.0316o
D
0.0182o