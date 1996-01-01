A scientist conducting a research project employs a specialized device that utilizes two metallic probes inserted into a cylindrical tube filled with an electrolyte solution. The probes are spaced 7.5 cm apart, and the tube has a radius of 2.0 mm. During the experiment, a potential difference of 24 V is applied across the metallic probes, resulting in a current of 450 μA flowing through the electrolyte solution. Determine the resistivity of the electrolyte solution.