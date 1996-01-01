An electric source is located on the bottom surface of a cube with sides measuring 2.0 cm. It generates a time-varying electric field that only passes through the top surface. The electric field is perpendicular to the bottom surface and can be described by the equation E = (2t + 1) × 10 5 V/m, where t is measured in seconds. Determine the function that expresses the electric flux across the cube over time due to the electric source.