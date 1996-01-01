9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given that a van leaves a skid mark of 79 m on a flat street in rainy conditions with a friction coefficient of 0.31, why does the mass of the van not influence the skid mark distance?
A
Mass effects on KE and work are balanced
B
Mass increases friction proportionally
C
Rain neutralizes mass effects
D
Mass decreases friction proportionally