17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
17. Periodic Motion Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Imagine a spherical ball named "OrbMover" suspended from a ceiling and initially hanging at a rest angle of 9.5° from the vertical. Determine the new angle that OrbMover must reach if its total potential and kinetic energy combined are to be doubled.
Imagine a spherical ball named "OrbMover" suspended from a ceiling and initially hanging at a rest angle of 9.5° from the vertical. Determine the new angle that OrbMover must reach if its total potential and kinetic energy combined are to be doubled.