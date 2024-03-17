A student places a ruler at the edge of a table. He holds one end of the ruler inside the table and makes the other end stick outside. He then slaps the end of the ruler sticking out the table at a speed of 32 km/h. This makes the ruler oscillate in SHM. Given that the part of the ruler sticking out the table is 15 cm in length, the period oscillation is 0.78 s and the amplitude is 7 cm, determine the maximum velocity and acceleration of the ruler's oscillating end. Express the maximum acceleration as a percentage of the gravitational acceleration g.