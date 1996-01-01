29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Ampere's Law (Calculus)
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A tightly wound solenoid coil of length 85.0 cm and radius 3.0 cm has 2500 turns. You are asked to generate a magnetic field of 0.34 T at the center of the solenoid coil. What must be the current I in the turns to generate the necessary magnetic field?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
10.8 A
B
27.1 A
C
37.9 A
D
92.0 A