17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Imagine a spherical ball with a mass of 296 g attached to a 0.64 m long string hanging from the ceiling. The ball is released at an angle of 14° to the vertical. Assuming the motion is simple harmonic, calculate the frequency at which the ball oscillates.
