17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A decoration consists of a 22 cm long bar of mass 270 g. One end is used like a pivot while the opposite end is fitted with a spherical bob, which can be considered a point mass, with a mass of 48 g. If the bar-bob combination oscillates like a pendulum, find the period of the motion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.23 s
B
0.13 s
C
1.74 s
D
0.82 s