A car accelerates from rest with an acceleration given by ﻿ a = 3 + 2 t a=3+2t a=3+2t﻿ , where ﻿ a a a﻿ is in meters per second squared (﻿ m s 2 \frac{m}{s^2} s2m​﻿ ) and t is time in seconds. Which of the following expressions correctly describes the velocity ﻿ v v v﻿ of the car as a function of time ﻿ t t t﻿?