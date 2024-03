A car accelerates from rest with an acceleration given by  a = 3 + 2 t a=3+2t a=3+2t , where  a a a is in meters per second squared ( m s 2 \frac{m}{s^2} s2m​ ) and t is time in seconds. Which of the following expressions correctly describes the velocity  v v v of the car as a function of time  t t t?