2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
A car accelerates from rest with an acceleration given by a=3+2t , where a is in meters per second squared (s2m ) and t is time in seconds. Which of the following expressions correctly describes the velocity v of the car as a function of time t?
A
v=3t+t2
B
v=t+2t2
C
v=3+2t2
D
v=3+4t2