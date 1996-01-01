2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Kinematics Equations
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
During a workout, a sprinter initially at rest at point A accelerates for 5.0 s at a constant rate of 2.0 m/s2. Afterward, the sprinter maintains a constant speed for 15 s before he decides to decelerate at a constant rate of 4.0 m/s2. The sprinter stops at point B. Calculate the distance from A to B.
During a workout, a sprinter initially at rest at point A accelerates for 5.0 s at a constant rate of 2.0 m/s2. Afterward, the sprinter maintains a constant speed for 15 s before he decides to decelerate at a constant rate of 4.0 m/s2. The sprinter stops at point B. Calculate the distance from A to B.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
175 m
B
187.5 m
C
200 m
D
212.5 m