34. Wave Optics
Diffraction
34. Wave Optics Diffraction
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sodium-vapor lamp illuminates a diffraction grating that is positioned 1.23 meters away from a viewing screen. Light emitted at a wavelength of 589 nm produces a second-order bright fringe 30.31 cm away from the central maximum on the viewing screen. Determine the wavelength of the emitted light that produces a second-order bright fringe positioned 42.42 cm away from the central maximum on the viewing screen.
A sodium-vapor lamp illuminates a diffraction grating that is positioned 1.23 meters away from a viewing screen. Light emitted at a wavelength of 589 nm produces a second-order bright fringe 30.31 cm away from the central maximum on the viewing screen. Determine the wavelength of the emitted light that produces a second-order bright fringe positioned 42.42 cm away from the central maximum on the viewing screen.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
524 nm
B
803 nm
C
717 nm
D
429 nm