27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Resistors and Ohm's Law
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a 0.50 m copper pipe with an inner radius measuring 1.5 cm and an outer radius measuring 2.0 cm. A 15 A current flows radially, moving from the interior surface to the exterior surface of the pipe. Calculate the magnitude of the electric field at a distance of 1.5 cm and 1.8 cm from the central axis of the pipe.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E (1.5 cm) = 5.3 μV/m
E(1.8 cm) = 4.4 μV/m
B
E (1.5 cm) = 5.3 μV/m
E(1.8 cm) = 7.2 μV/m
C
E (1.5 cm) = 14 mV/m
E(1.8 cm) = 3.2 mV/m
D
E (1.5 cm) = 14 mV/m
E(1.8 cm) = 1.4 mV/m