Seismic isolators, used in earthquake-prone areas, consist of springs supporting a heavy base to dampen ground vibrations. Picture an isolator with a spring (mass ﻿ M S M_S MS​﻿, natural length ﻿ L L L﻿) and a heavy base (mass ﻿ m m m﻿) designed for horizontal, frictionless movement. The spring's design ensures that the movement speed at each point is proportional to its distance from the fixed end during seismic activities. Determine the expression for the kinetic energy (﻿ K E KE KE﻿) of this system when the base moves at speed ﻿ v v v﻿.