2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Kinematics Equations
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
A nozzle of a pressurized chamber is opened suddenly. The gas near the nozzle speeds up from rest to 350 km/h in about 0.85 s. Determine the absolute value of the acceleration of the gas in m/s2.
A nozzle of a pressurized chamber is opened suddenly. The gas near the nozzle speeds up from rest to 350 km/h in about 0.85 s. Determine the absolute value of the acceleration of the gas in m/s2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
97.2 m/s2
B
412 m/s2
C
82.6 m/s2
D
114 m/s2