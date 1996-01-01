22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
PV Diagrams & Work
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
An ideal gas follows the process shown in the PV diagram below. The gas absorbs 960 J of heat to triple its pressure during the process. What is the relationship of internal energy at point X to internal energy at point Y. Explain your reasoning.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
UY < UX, Work done decreases internal energy.
B
UY = UX, Heat absorbed is used to do work.
C
UY > UX, Higher pressure means greater internal energy.
D
UY - UX < 960 J; Heat absorbed is shared between work and internal energy.
E
UY - UX = 960 J; ΔU is equal to the heat absorbed by the gas.