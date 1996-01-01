9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
9. Work & Energy Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
A car with a mass of 1200 kg is travelling at a speed of 25 m/s on an inclined road. It stops at the ground level due to friction after travelling a distance of 150 m. Determine the thermal energy generated by friction during its deceleration. Consider the angle of inclination of the road with the vertical is 70°.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
228 kJ
B
-228 kJ
C
-978 kJ
D
978 kJ