2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A car accelerates from a standstill to a speed of 25 m/s in a straight line on a highway. Estimate the average acceleration of the car during this acceleration phase. The car accelerates through a distance of approximately 150 m.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.167 m/s2
B
4.17 m/s2
C
2.08 m/s2
D
0.083 m/s2