Two aircraft carriers are located on a line around the middle of the earth, halfway between the North and South poles. A distance of 1250 km separates the two aircraft carriers. The travel time for a cargo aircraft between the two carriers is 3.5 hours. Calculate the angular velocity of the cargo aircraft, in degrees per hour, with respect to the earth's surface. The distance from the earth's center to a point located on the line around the middle of the planet and on its surface is 6378 km.