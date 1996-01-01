A thermistor has a resistance that varies with temperature according to the equation R(T) = R 0 e[C ((1/T) - (1/298 K))]. Here, R 0 is the thermistor resistance at 298 K, T is the temperature in Kelvin, and C is a constant with units of Kelvin. The thermistor is connected to a 12.0 V battery. At a temperature of 25.0°C, the current flowing through the thermistor is 3.50 mA. When the temperature of the thermistor increases to 40.0°C, the current flowing through it increases by 10%. Determine the constant C.