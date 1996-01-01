9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rope tensioned at 165 N is used to lift an initially stationary 9.0 kg bucket vertically upward from a well. Determine the speed of the bucket when it has covered a height of 6.5 m using work and energy principles.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.06 m/s
B
10.5 m/s
C
31.6 m/s
D
5.27 m/s