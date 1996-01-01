24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Flux
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A tiny spherical conductor with a net charge of +5.3 nC is suspended at the center of an octahedron with a side length of 2.0 meters. What is the electric flux through one of the triangular faces of the octahedron?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
35 Nm2/C
B
50 Nm2/C
C
75 Nm2/C
D
d) 1.0 x 102 Nm2/C