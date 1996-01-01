Laser light exhibits coherence due to properties such as phase alignment, directional uniformity, consistent polarization, and nearly identical wavelengths, resulting in a distinct and powerful light compared to ordinary sources. Laser waves are commonly employed in the exploration of diffraction and interference. Modeling the production of laser waves involves simulating the diffraction of light waves through a 1.2 mm diameter circular hole. Are laser beams truly parallel, demonstrating zero spreading? Justify your answer
No, laser beams are not parallel and significantly spread due to diffraction.
Yes, laser beams are parallel and have zero spreading because the production process yields nearly parallel rays.
It depends. The beams can be parallel or spread depending on the source.
None of the above.