Laser light exhibits coherence due to properties such as phase alignment, directional uniformity, consistent polarization, and nearly identical wavelengths, resulting in a distinct and powerful light compared to ordinary sources. Laser waves are commonly employed in the exploration of diffraction and interference. Modeling the production of laser waves involves simulating the diffraction of light waves through a 1.2 mm diameter circular hole. Are laser beams truly parallel, demonstrating zero spreading? Justify your answer